Aldridge Killed In Traffic Crash In Brunswick

BRUNSWICK — A Blackshear man was killed Wednesday and two others injured when a log truck collided with a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Georgia 99 near Prescott Way in Glynn County, according to a report from the Glynn County Police Department.

Rodney Dale Aldridge, 53, died in the 3:10 p.m. accident, according to investigating Officer Gary Corey.

Aldridge, driving a 2007 Freightliner pulling a log trailer, was westbound on Georgia 99 when the rig, for some undetermined reason, veered into the oncoming eastbound lane and struck a Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by Allen Griffin, of Brunswick.

The rig then continued and collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Christopher Shaffer, of Savannah, which was also eastbound, Corey wrote in his report.

Griffin and Shaffer were taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Hospital in Brunswick. Griffin was later transferred to UF Health Trauma Center in Jacksonville and Shaffer was taken to the trauma center at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah.

Corey said the accident remains under investigation.