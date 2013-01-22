Albany Avenue House Has Fire

A brick house located at 2997 Albany Ave. was heavily damaged by fire and smoke Thursday after a fire flared in the kitchen, said Ware County Firefighter Matthew Grantham.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house at 5:40 p.m., Grantham said, adding that as the crew arrived, heavy smoke was visible. There was no one home at the time and no one was injured in the blaze, he said.

Damages were estimated at $30,000 for the structure and $50,000 for the contents.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 7:33 p.m.

Capt. Joe McPhaul was in charge of the fire suppression effort.