Albany Avenue House Fire Called ‘Suspicious’

Waycross Fire Chief David Eddins is asking for assistance from the public about a suspicious fire that damaged a vacant house Sunday night.

Eddins stopped short of ruling the fire arson.

Firefighters from the Waycross Fire Department were dispatched to the house at 1012 Albany Ave. at 9:32 p.m. Sunday.

“We found the fire is of suspicious nature,” said Eddins. “There were no injuries and damage was estimated at about $15,000.”

Eddins is asking anyone who saw any person or persons in the area at the time of the fire or just prior to it to call the Georgia Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804 or call the WFD at 287-2938.

A reward of up to $10,000 may be paid for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone committing arson, Eddins said.

Firefighters cleared the area at 11:39 p.m. Battalion Chief Jimmy Brown was in charge of the fire units.