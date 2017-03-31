Adams Is Charged In Murder Indictment

BLACKSHEAR — A Pierce County grand jury has returned a six-count murder indictment against Corey Adams, 31, of Blackshear.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court by Superior Court Judge Kelly Brooks, said Pierce Sheriff Ramsey Bennett.

Adams is charged with the stabbing murder of a woman whose body was found off Georgia Highway 32 just outside of Patterson on Feb. 20, Bennett said.

While authorities have resisted naming the victim, friends identify her as Cecelia “CeCe” Penry Broida, the mother of Adams. Broida’s friends and family gave her a funeral one month ago today. After the memorial service, they went to the place where her body was found by ATV riders and erected a cross.

“We still have not received a DNA report on the body and therefore cannot release a name at this time,” Bennett said again this morning.

Adams was arrested the day after the body was discovered and has been in jail since then.

Next up in the case will be an arraignment of Adams, but Bennett said he does not know when that hearing will take place.

The indictment read Thursday in court, Bennett said, charges Adams with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.

Investigators with the joint investigative unit of the Office of the Sheriff, Pierce County and the Blackshear Police Department (ACE Unit) arrested Adams on Feb. 21 and charged him with murder, Bennett said.