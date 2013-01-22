Accident On Plant Breaks Power Pole; Traffic Rerouted

A traffic accident on Plant Avenue Thursday resulted in slight injuries to the victims and a traffic slow-up that lasted for several hours, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey. Racquel Gibson, 43, of Waycross, was taken to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of injuries including to her head and arm. Driving a Chevrolet Camaro, Gibson was headed east on Plant Avenue when a Buick car passed her at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic. Hersey said the Buick driver, attempting to change lanes, struck the Gibson car, causing both vehicles to spin out. The Buick driver, who Hersey declined to name, a man, was transported by ambulance for treatment, but he fled on foot as soon as he arrived at the hospital. Warrants have been issued for his arrest. The roadway was shut down for about an hour and a half while Georgia Power employees replaced the pole. Part of the roadway was then opened for one lane but remained closed for about eight hours, Hersey said. Officer William Kicklighter investigated the 12:48 p.m. accident. A detour was initially set up and eventually officials opened up one lane in each direction while the pole was replaced.

