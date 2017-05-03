Accident Injures Woman

A Folkston woman was injured Tuesday when her vehicle went out of control on U.S. 1 about 6 miles north of the Charlton County line, overturned and struck a tree, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Shaniqua Jones, 23, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross for treatment of unspecified injuries, said Amanda Dixon, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Driving a Chevrolet Aveo sport utility vehicle, Jones was southbound on U.S. 1 when the vehicle skidded off the edge of the roadway, Dixon said.

Dixon said the car skidded for 60 feet into the outside lane where she over-corrected a second time. She said the SUV then skidded another 132 feet, then another 117 feet to the west edge while spinning clockwise.

The vehicle then left the edge of the roadway for 80 feet, overturned onto the driver’s side and continued forward, then overturned for 28 feet before striking a tree and coming to final rest on its roof, Dixon said.

Sgt. First Class Terry Thrift investigated the 2:20 p.m. accident.