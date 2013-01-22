A Woman’s Body Found; Hoboken Man Is Arrested For Murder

A Waycross woman is dead and a Hoboken man has been arrested and charged with her murder, said Waycross Police Chief Tony Tanner.

The body of Miranda Rae Aycock, 34, was found in an open field near the 701 Riverside Drive about 10:51 p.m. Friday and police believe she was murdered, said Tanner.

John Leon Bell, 51, of Mattie Shuman Road, Hoboken, was taken into custody at some point this weekend and was booked into the Ware County jail on a charge of murder.

After launching the investigation into the woman’s death, Tanner said, detectives developed information that led them to Bell, who was tracked into Brantley County. Tanner said law enforcement officials sought assistance from Brantley County Sheriff Len Davis and his force in verifying that the suspect’s vehicle, a semi, was at the location when investigators drove there and met Brantley County lawmen.

The semi was seized and was placed into evidence at the WPD. Tanner did not explain why the vehicle was considered evidence in a crime or if it was a cab and trailer or just the bobtail cab.

Found near Pine Hill Crossing. Tanner said the body was taken to Memorial Satilla Health and will be transferred to the State Crime Lab in Savannah to determine the cause of death.

“We are grateful for the assistance of the Brantley County Sheriff’s Department,” said Tanner. “We are also asking if anyone was driving down Dorothy Street on Friday or in the Pine Hill Crossing Shopping Center and saw anything unusual in the grassy lot at the entrance to the shopping center between Tebeau Street and McDonald Street on Dorothy Street, to please give us a call. We believe the incident occurred between 8 p.m. and the time the call was received at 10:51 p.m.”

Waycross police may be contacted at 287-2921 or 287-2929 or simply call 911.