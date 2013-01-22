A Big Meth Bust At A Local Motel Lands Suspects In Jail

A man and woman were arrested Tuesday at a local motel by lawmen who had learned that someone there was bringing large quantities of methamphetamine into Ware County to be sold, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

He said Joseph “JoJo” Sperzel, 29, who resides at the motel in the 1700 block of Memorial Drive, and Rachel Sierra Buckley, 26, Mindee Lane, were taken into custody on several charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, possession of a firearm, possession of Schedule IV (alprazolam) and more, said Royal.

At 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Robert Weiss, Detective Blake Lewis and Detective James Cox knocked on a door at the motel with a warrant to search the premises, he said.

Royal said lawmen had “received credible information that indicated Sperzel was bringing large quantities of meth into Ware County and disbursing it out to several buyers.”

Once inside the room, they found several bags of methamphetamine, a supply of alprazolam, a Glock .380-caliber gun with seven rounds of ammunition in it, a sandwich bag holding seven grams of methamphetamine, another four grams of meth on a counter next to a glass smoking pipe, several jewelry bags used to package drugs and two digital scales, said Royal.

Lawmen also had outstanding warrants on Sperzel and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Royal said. Buckley was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

They were booked into the Ware County jail where they remained this morning.