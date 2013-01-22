Jimmy Wayne Lovett

Jimmy Wayne “J.W.” Lovett, 69, died Sunday morning (Nov. 18, 2018) at his residence in Millwood after an extended illness.

A native and lifelong resident of Ware County, he was a member of the last graduating class of Manor High School, class of 1969.

He served in the United States Army in Korea and during the Vietnam War. He retired from CSX Railroad as a conductor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Clen Lovett and Jane Booth Lovett, his wife, Brenda Kay King Lovett, and three siblings, Robert Clen Lovett, Delores Brown and the Rev. Billy Gene Lovett.

Survivors include one daughter, Mona Michelle Lovett, of Millwood; two grandchildren, Matthew Kirkland and Benjamin Kirkland, both of Millwood; two sisters-in-law, Laverne Lovett and Janice King Lloyd; one brother-in-law, Kelly King (wife, Regina); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends 2 until 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The family and close friends will be gathering at Gully Branch Building in Waresboro after the service.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Hayden C. Westberry

Hayden C. Westberry, 89, of Waycross, died Monday afternoon (Nov. 19, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a short illness.

He was born in Everglades, Fla., to the late William Alvin and Vera Griffis Westberry and lived here most of his life. He worked in the Parts Department for Jack King Ford and George Dempsey Ford and also at Waycross Auto Supply. He served during the Korean War and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Lee Westberry, one brother, Dwight Westberry, and one sister, Hazel Paseano.

Survivors include five children, Dennis Westberry (Brenda), of Waycross, Daniel Westberry (Susie), of Hoboken, David Westberry, of Waycross, Laura Crews (Earl), of Waycross, Donald Westberry (Joy), of Blackshear; 13 grandchildren, Amanda Nix (Josh), Adam Westberry (Danyelle), Ashley Booth (Richard), Allison Harrell (Josh), Richard Westberry, Bruce Westberry (Marie), Brittney Ward (Josh), Emily Westberry, Matthew Crews (Ashley), Stephanie Crews (Cole Holland), Hunter Westberry (Skylynn), Austin Whitley and Lindsey Westberry; 22 great-grandchildren, Weston Nix, Nathan Nix, Abigail Nix, Micah Nix, Gabriel Nix, Hannah Nix, Ayden Westberry, Bryson Booth, Brooklyn Booth, Ethan Booth, Jaycob Harrell, Callie Johns, Ceegee Westberry, Cierra Westberry, Johnny Westberry, Jonathon Westberry, Sean Westberry, Bryan Westberry, Ashlynn Westberry, Hadyn Ward, Hudson Crews, and Paxton Tiner; one great-great grandchild, Cain Tallevast; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 12:30 p.m. at High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday morning from 10 until noon at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Zoria M-K Simmons

Zoria More-Kennedy Simmons, 32, died Monday (Nov. 19, 2018) in Memorial Health Center in Savannah after an illness.

Friends are being received at the home of his parents, Dwight and Pamela Simmons, 1312 Carswell Ave.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Rufus Virgel Pittman

Rufus Virgel Pittman passed away on Sunday (Nov. 11, 2018) Veterans Day, at Baptist Village.

He was born Dec. 1, 1928 to Gaines and Leona Rigdon Pittman, the eldest of six children, and was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Rayford R. Pittman, his first wife, Grace Music Pittman, his second wife, Earnestine C. Pittman, and a son, Gaines Virgel Pittman.

“Virgel,” also known as R.V. and Rufus, is survived by daughters, Debbie Pittman (Asheville, N.C.), Lorna Mullis (David), of Valdosta, a daughter of the heart, Marilyn Benson, Marrion C. Phipps (Tom), of Baltimore, Md., Wanda C. Petersen (Roney), David Corbett, Mary C. Foster (Garry), all of Waycross; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings, Ronnie Pittman (Bonnie), of Ohio, Lawanna King (Ronnie), Larry Pittman (Pat), and Warren Pittman (Janice); sister-in-law, June Pittman (widow of Rayford), all of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He lived in Ware County all of his life except a brief time when his father worked at the Charleston, S.C., shipyards during the war. He was a graduate of Waresboro High School and was a WW II veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Most of his life, he worked at the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad (now CSX) following in the family tradition. One of his first jobs was shoveling coal on steam engine No. 1800. His career spanned from fireman on a steam engine to being an engineer on the latest generation of diesel/electric locomotives.

He loved traditional country and bluegrass music, frequently attending festivals at Twin Oaks and other venues or enjoying impromptu music gatherings at the homes of family members.

He also loved to travel, especially through the mountains of the southern Appalachians. As long as his health permitted, he liked to “tinker” in his workshop, a trait he learned from his carpenter father. His faith was important throughout his life, having grown up in Winona Park United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank his siblings, faithful family friend Renate Anderson, the Winona Park church family, and the staff of Baptist Village (especially Hall 6) and all who took such good care of him in his final years.

Memorial gifts may be made to Winona Park United Methodist Church, 900 N. Augusta Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to Music and Memory at Brooks-Howell Home, 266 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, N.C. 28801.

A celebration of life will be held at Music Funeral Home chapel 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow at Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday morning from 9:30 until 10:30.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com