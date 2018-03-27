March 27, 2018

John L. Christmas Jr.

John L. “Johnny” Christmas Jr., 79, died Monday morning (March 26, 2018) at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness.

He was born in Fitzgerald and lived most of his life in Waycross where he attended Second Baptist Church. He was a former employee of Willis Tile Company, and he retired from Waycross Fire Department as a captain after 33 years.

He was the son of the late John Leslie Christmas Sr. and Elizabeth Morgan Christmas.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Betty E. Christmas, of Waycross, one step-son, Bo Lowry (wife, Lucy), of Bonaire, two step-grandchildren, Falon and Shannon Lowry, one sister, Merry C. Edgar, of Jacksonville, Fla., one brother, Harold Christmas, of Waycross, and nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 1 until 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Ronald ‘Ron’ Lee Hayes

Ronald “Ron” Lee Hayes, 73, passed away Friday (March 3, 2018) at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born in Blackshear and lived in Waycross where he attended public schools and spent most of his life in the area. He later enlisted in the military where he served in Vietnam. After an honorable discharge, he worked in construction and was also known for his salesmanship.

He was widely known for his love of God, his family and people in general. Anyone who knew him knew that other than those things, his passion was for the sport of fishing.

Having dedicated his life to Jehovah on Oct. 15, 1989, he was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

He leave his memories with his wife of 50 years, Ann Hayes, his sons, Cody Hayes (wife, Paulette) and Matt Hayes (wife, Kandis), grandchildren, Heather, Anna, Amber, Leigh Ann, Danzlee and Lexie, great-grandchildren, Hayden, Austin and Charlee; sister, Toby Britt, brothers, Frank Hayes (wife, Winnie) and Don Hayes, several aunts, uncles, cousins, numerous friends who will miss him greatly.

A memorial service will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1600 South Georgia Parkway, Waycross.

A repast will take place immediately after at the Hayes residence, 2410 Wister St., Waycross.

For any who would like to pay their respect to the family, call Heather at 282-7450.

Dorothy Virginia Crews

Dorothy Virginia Crews, 66, died Monday morning (March 26, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Seward and Matelee Cox. She met her late husband in Fargo, but she resided more than 40 years in Waycross as a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Crews Sr., one great-grandchild, Delana Jade Sills, and one brother, Curtis Cox.

Survivors include five children, Barbara James (T. Bass), of Fargo, Charles Henry Cox Jr., of Waycross, Becky Griffis (Buddy), of Fargo, Brenda Durr (Don), of Waycross, and David Crews (Kandi), of Blackshear, 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, one brother, Rufus Cox (Jenny), of Waycross, special sister, Patricia Cribbs, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Lena Tippins Youmans

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Lena Tippins Youmans, 79, was held Monday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Blackshear Church of God.

Officiating were the Rev. Clinton Kearney, the Rev. Wayne Hughes and the Rev. Kevin Grissom.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Mark Bowen, Tommy Youmans, Gary Tippins, Tommy Bowen, Bobby Tippins and Timmy Tippins.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Vernell Guy Howell

A funeral for Vernell Guy Howell was held Monday afternoon at Deenwood Baptist Church with the Rev. Jarrod Everson and the Rev. Donald Aycock officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Clinton Banks, George Freeman, James Howell, Jamie Howell, Matt Howell and Mike Smith.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were former co-workers of Wacona Elementary School.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Glenda D. Haddock

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Glenda Dianne Thornton Haddock, 59, was held Monday at 6 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Jason Long.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Willene Clark Ward

The funeral for Willene Clark Ward was held Saturday at Macedonia Baptist Church on Tyre Bridge Road, Patterson, with services beginning at noon.

The Rev. Herman Lincoln officiated with Prophetess Paula Washington, presiding. Scriptures were delivered by Pastor Jackie Welch and Deacon Raymond Lincoln.

A solo was given by Deacon Kelvin Washington.

Reflections of Life were given by Deacon Raymond Lincoln as a deacon, as a niece, by Minister Brenda Robinson, as a friend by Sister Isabella Hunter.

Deacon Joseph Davis followed with a memorable hymn.

The church resolution and acknowledgements were delivered by Sister Lillie Milledge.

A final musical selection was delivered by the choir with words of comfort delivered by the Rev. Herman Lincoln.

Pallbearers were Chandler Baker, John Myles, Anthony Jenkins, Larry Jenkins, Ricky DeLoach, Antonio Washington, Charles Bailey, Gary Davis and Guy Washington.

Interment followed in Gethsemane Cemetery in Patterson.

Jacobs Funeral Home of Blackshear served the family.