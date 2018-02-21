February 21, 2018

‘Joe’ C. Ballentine

Joseph C. “Joe” Ballentine, 93, of Waycross died Tuesday morning (Feb. 20, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Gendenise A. Lewis

A celebration of life for Gendenise Aquinette Johnson Lewis, 43, will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Community Holiness Church, 822 Blackwell St., where Elder Estell J. Williams is pastor, Bishop Eddie Cooper will preside and Bishop Zackery Sumner will offer words of comfort.

Public visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home.

The body will lie in repose Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Barnar Memorial Garden.

Friends are being received at her residence, 400 East Waring St., Apt. C-5.

She was born June 21, 1974 in Waycross to the late Curtiss Johnson Sr. and Sylvia Ann Thomas Johnson. She received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Waycross High School in 1993. She later attended Okefenokee Technical College.

She was employed with Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Jacksonville, Fla., as a clerical worker. After moving back to Waycross she continued working in that field with several companies and churches.

She departed this life Thursday (Feb. 15, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross, after an illness. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rodney Johnson.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Gabriel Johnson Lewis and Ciara Johnson Lewis; a loving step-mother, Thelma Johnson, of Lake City, Fla.; two brothers, Curtiss Johnson Jr. (Peggy), of Houston, Texas, and Jarvis Lewis (Michelle), of Waycross; two sisters, Denise Johnson, of Norfolk, Va., and Dontina Johnson Riley, of Valdosta; two spiritual fathers, Bishop Harry Brown, of Holy Band Inspiration Deliverance Temple in Brunswick, and Bishop Zackery Sumner, of Lighthouse Ministries in Homerville; two spiritual mothers, Lottie Mae Brown, of Brunswick, and Connie Kirkland, of Waycross; two god-brothers, Arthur Bryant, of Savannah, and Steve Langham, of Atlanta; special friends, Latasha McKeiver Drant (James), Kesha Miles Napier (Kenny), Robyn Curry (Charles) and Sabrina Ross; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements ware entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Adeline Hanson Velie

Adeline Hanson Velie, 92, of Waycross, died Monday morning (Feb. 19, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was born in Bagley, Minn., July 3, 1925 to Evan and Emma Hanson. She grew up in Minnesota on the dairy farm owned and operated by her parents, who were honest, hardworking, German and Norwegian people.

After she met and married her husband, they moved to the south with their three young children. Even though she always loved and remembered the snow-covered hills of Minnesota, she loved the warmth and evergreen landscapes of Georgia. Three more children were born to their family and they settled down in Brantley County to raise their children.

After retirement, they moved to Waycross and built a small house on the Swamp Road. She could be seen daily, working in the yard, with her little blue hat on. She loved gardening, whether it was flowers or vegetables, and nothing made her happier than burning a little pile of leaves she raked up in the fall.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Velie, her brothers and sisters, Fern Hanson, Harvey Hanson, Alton Hanson, Kermit Hanson, and two daughter-in-laws, Donna Velie and Edna Velie.

She is survived by six children, LaRee Lyle (Buddy), of Waycross, Greg Velie (Janie), of Kingsport, Tenn., Gary Velie, of Perry, Jeff Velie, of Moss Point, Miss., Brad Velie (Penny), of Jasper, Cynthia McElroy (Don), of Jacksonville, Fla.; her grandchildren, Allen Altman (Tanya), Alicia Harkleroad (Thad), Brady Altman (Heather), Wendy Kurtz, Stephen Velie, Timothy Velie, Joseph Velie, Aaron Velie (Jody), Kara Hunt (Marty), Rachel Velie, Everett Velie (Missy), Alaina Bowman (Justin), Leslie Hansard (Christopher), Allison Velie, Emily Mosley (Josh), Misty McElroy, Brandon McElroy (Alyssa), Valerie Finnicum (Cheyne), Donovan McElroy, (Charity); 25 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Raymond Powell

Raymond Powell, 69, died Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 20, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Isabella D. Espana

A graveside service for Infant Isabella Danielle Espana was held Tuesday afternoon at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Hoboken with the Rev. D. L. Mercer officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.