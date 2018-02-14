February 14, 2018

Harvey Anderson

Harvey Lee Buster Anderson, 58, of Waycross, passed away Monday (Feb. 12, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, following a long illness.

The family is receiving friends at 907 Oak St., Waycross.

He was born Jan. 29, 1960, in Ware County to Harvey Lee Anderson Sr. and Nina Mae Foster Leggett. He received his formal education in the Waycross school system and was a member of the 1978 State Championship football team and graduated in 1979.

After high school, he attended college in Denver, Colo. He moved to Fort Benning and then to Honolulu, Hawaii. He joined the United States Army and served his country during Operation Desert Storm. During the war, he distinguished himself with valor after after an explosian hit his Humvee yet stayed in the fight and saw the mission through.

After military service, he joined the Georgia Department of Corrections at Ware State Prison. During the 1997 Olympics, he again distinguished himself with bravery while responding to a terrorist bomb attack on the Olympic village. He received many awards and commendations during his lifetime of public service.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Lee Anderson Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Renate Anderson; his children, Sterling Arruejo, Trumaine Anderson, Tiffany Meeks, Michelle Anderson, Shavonté Anderson; his devoted mother, Nina Mae Leggett; his siblings, Florence Anderson, Scotty (Sara) Anderson, Jerl Anderson-Wimberly, Steven Anderson, Michael (Arris) Anderson, Yvonne (Anthony) Mitchell, Christopher Anderson, Jovonne Mikell and Quanda Roberts; 12 grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends; and brothers who are in law enforcement and military veterans.

A night of accolades open to the public will be held Thursday from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Funeral Home.

A home-going service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Church Of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., where Bishop John Moss, pastor, will deliver words of comfort.

Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery.

The body will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

The cortege will assemble at 10 a.m. Friday at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc.