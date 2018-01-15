January 15, 2018

Danny Courson

Michael “Danny” Courson, 60, died suddenly (January 12, 2018) at his residence in Waycross. He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and a former engineer with CSX Railroad and Amtrak. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vertie Rigdon Courson, and a brother, Keith Courson. He is survived by three children, Shawn Courson (wife, Brandi), of Waycross, Chris Courson, of Waycross, and Amanda Thomas (husband, Al), of Waycross, nine grandchildren, Brandon Parks, Brent Parks, Breanna Parks, Noah Courson, Cole Courson, Austin Green, Conner Courson, Micah Thomas, and Maura Thomas, two great-grandchildren, his father, Donald Courson, of Waycross, and a brother, Kim Courson (wife Ruth Ann), of Waycross. A memorial service was held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Grady Allbritton officiating. Memorialization was by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Keith ‘Dusty’ Boyd

Keith Allan “Dusty” Boyd, 57, of Waycross, died Saturday afternoon (Jan. 13, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness. He was born in Homerville to the late Violas and Nancy Jane Ott Boyd and lived in Waycross most of his life. He worked for Boyd’s Drywall and was a member of Swamp Road Baptist Church. He loved drag racing and Georgia Bulldog football. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Tony “Fly” Boyd, and two sisters, Marie Sanders and Linda “Tinaboo” Smith. Survivors include his sisters, Sandy Baughan (Kent), of Millwood; twin sisters, Wanda Boyd and Rhonda Boyd, both of Waycross; nieces and nephews, Lori and Stan Thomas, Macee Baughan, Arie Baughan, Ashley and Jimmy Turner, Misty Myszak, Heather Myszak, Shane and Jennifer Boyd, Lindsey Day, Jimmy Day Jr., Brooke Creighton, Dustin Boyd, Rebeka and Matt Osburn, John and Anna Brock, and Thomas Youngblood; 23 great-nieces and nephews; and special friend, Tammy Cook. A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Swamp Road Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Miles-Odum Funeral Home, 130 Screven Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lourine Beverly Lloyd

Lourine Beverly Lloyd, 95, died Thursday (Jan. 11, 2018) at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness. She was a native of Manor. She lived most of her life in Ware County as a homemaker. She was a member of Victory Methodist Church. She helped with the family business, Lloyd’s Service Station, and later was employed as a sitter with Waycross Sitter Service. She took an active role in helping to care for the needy and elderly in her community. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Walter Beverly and Mary Hendrix Beverly, her husband, Claude Thornton “Red” Lloyd, five siblings, Gertrude Smith, James D. Beverly, Janie Bennett, Blanche Strickland and Lemuel Beverly; three children, Gwendolyn Roberto (husband, Frank), James K. Lloyd, and Claude A. Lloyd, and her son-in-law, Pate C. Lowery. Survivors include three children, Bonnie Lloyd Smith (Phil), of Laurel, Miss., Nona Lloyd Lowery, of Waycross, and Phillip E. Lloyd (Amy), of Butler; two daughter-in-laws, Vivian Lloyd Crews, of Waycross, and Joan Lloyd, of Cairo; grandchildren, Greta Lowery Thomas (Matt), of Waycross, Jessica Lloyd Stokes (Chad), of Butler, Emily Smith Subica (Ace), of Laurel, Miss., Laura Lowery Beggs (Jason), of Thomasville, Bradley Smith (fiancé Ashley Burnet), of Laurel, Miss., Jeffrey Lloyd, of Kathleen, Denise Lloyd Hall (Tom), of Jacksonville, Fla., Kim Lloyd, of Cleburne, Texas, Faye Lloyd, of Jacksonville, Fla., Laura Lloyd, of Jacksonville, Fla., Douglas Adams (Diana), of Newnan, and Gregory Adams, of Franklin; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Victory Methodist Church with the Rev. Phil Smith, the Rev. Shirley Beverly and the Rev. Jim Dirst officiating. Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers were Brad Smith, Matt Thomas, Jason Beggs, Jeffrey Lloyd, Chad Stokes and Arthur Boyd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be sent to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251 or Victory Methodist Church, 5062 Booth Church Road, Manor, Ga. 31550. The family wished to extend their thanks to Baptist Village Retirement Communties, Memorial Satilla Health and Hospice Satilla. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Thomas F. Graham

Thomas Fredric Graham, 79, died Wednesday evening (Jan. 10, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness. He was a native of Tampico, Ill., but he lived most of his life in Waycross, where he was a member of Ware Baptist Church. A Vietnam veteran, he retired from the United States Army as staff sergeant after serving from 1956 through 1976. Staff Sgt. Graham received the National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal (1st-3rd Award), Expert Badge (M-16), Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry W/Palm (Unit), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Counteroffensive Phase III and IV, and TET Counteroffensive. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Lee Graham and Doris Houpt Graham, one brother, Edmond Graham, and one sister, Bonnie Graham. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Mary Kathryn Barnes Graham, of Waycross; three sons, Allen Thomas Graham (Kay), of Waycross, Wayne Lewis Graham (Monica), of Waycross, and Bruce Leslie Graham (Wendy), of Texas; four grandchildren, Allyssa Hope Graham, Justin Wayne Graham and Jersey Graham; one sister, Kathy Friend of Mackinaw, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held Saturday afternoon at Telmore Cemetery with Dr. Bill Young officiating. Military honors were conducted by a contingent of the United States Army stationed at Fort Stewart. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Jimmie Ray Mullis Sr.

Jimmie Ray Mullis Sr., 55, died Thursday (Jan. 11, 2018) at his residence in Waycross. He was born in Alma but had resided in Waycross most of his life. He was a former sheet metal fabricator. He was a son of the late Theo Jimmie Mullis and Ola B. Taylor Mullis. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Mullis, of Waycross; two children, Mary Ann Harden (husband Daniel), of Waycross and Jimmie Ray Mullis Jr., of Waycross; two grandchildren, Taylor Harden and Brooke O’Berry; a sister, Betty Fullard (husband Mardy) of Waycross; a special sister-in-law, Amy Stalvey, of Patterson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral is to be held at 2 p.m. today at Remnant Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Alma. The family is receiving friends today at the church from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jeanene Zachry

Jeanene Zachry, 73, died Friday (Jan. 12, 2018) at the Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness. She was born in Warner Robins but had resided in Waycross most of her life. She retired from CSX railroad after 38 years of employment and was a member of Kettle Creek Southern Congregational Methodist Church. She was also a member of Dover Bluff Club. She was a daughter of the late James Tuten Sr. and Ruby Bowen Tuten. She is survived by her husband, Mike Zachry, of Blackshear, two children, Kim Zachry, of Gainesville, Ga., and Michael Zachry, Jr. (wife Jamie), of Waycross, two grandchildren, Maybre Zachry and Hagen Zachry, a brother, Jimmy Tuten (wife Margaret), of Blackshear, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life is to be held at 2 p.m. today at Kettle Creek Church. Memorialization will be by cremation. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in her honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Kenneth Allen Dixon

Kenneth Allen Dixon, 92, of Macon, passed away Saturday morning (Jan. 6, 2018) at Coliseum Health System — Northside. Born in Blackshear on Dec. 7, 1925, he had lived in St. Augustine, Fla. for several years before moving to Macon four years ago. He had a long and good life. A U.S. Army veteran, he served his country during World War II and the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal. His proudest moment was when he served on the honor guard for then Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower. He later worked in the grocery business retiring from Publix Supermarket at Jacksonville Beach, Fla. after 29-plus years of service. After retirement, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his son-in-law, Spencer Gregg, and the apples of his eye, his daughters and his grandchildren. Some other hobbies he enjoyed were gardening, grilling, and cooking — he could grill an amazing steak and cooked the best eggs! He was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church in Macon. He was a son of the late James Strickland and Sarah Jane Proctor Dixon. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Laura Dixon; six sisters, Aline Keller, Nellie Strickland (Preston), Lucille Dixon, Mae Dixon, Grace Altman (Walter), and Marilyn Pittman; and three brothers, James M. Dixon (Dorothy), Eustace Dixon (Doris), and Billy Dixon (Hazel); and three brothers-in-law, Hugh Langford, Jim Gardner, and Carroll Carter. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Sue Carter Dixon, of Macon; three daughters and a son-in-law, Mona Kate Savage and Gloria Dixon, both of Macon, and Andrea Sue and Spencer Gregg, of Neptune Beach, Fla.; three sisters, Ernestine Langford, of Brunswick, and Chrystal Gardner and Elinor Carter, both of Waycross; a brother-in-law, Jack Pittman, of Waycross; three grandchildren, Tisha Marie Savage, Tanner Alan Gregg and Taylor James Gregg; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. The funeral was Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel. Officiating was Dr. Bill Young. Active pallbearers were Garin Flanders, Damon Riggins, Jimmy Dixon, Gregg Savage, Mike Dees and Jake Lovett. Honorary pallbearers were Carroll Carter Jr., Wendell Hiers, David Riggins, Jeffrey Hames, Steven Hames, Loren Strickland, Michael Dixon and Jack Pittman. Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Department of Veterans Affairs, www.volunteer.va.gov. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements.

Anna Marie Dixon Lee

HOBOKEN — Anna Marie Dixon Lee, 49, of Hoboken, passed away late Saturday evening (Jan. 13, 2018) at the Harborview Jesup Nursing Home after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta. The funeral will be Wednesday morning at 11 at Hoboken Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Rowell and the Rev. Ben Glossen officiating. Burial will follow in The High Bluff Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ricky Crews, Bubba Mercier, Joe Ritch, Jamie Dixon, Randy Crews and Charles Terry. Honorary pallbearers will be the para-pro staff and members of the Brantley County Board of Education. They are asked to meet at the church Wednesday morning by 10:30. Arrangements have been made with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Dan Archie Hollmon

Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. Proverbs 3:5 (NIV) PATTERSON — The homegoing celebration for chairman of the board of deacons at his chuch, Dan Archie Hollmon, was held Saturday at 2 p.m. at God’s House Patterson, Inc., 6180 Main St. Elder Jackie Welch, pastors, delivered the words of comfort from Psalm 121: “We Must Trust God.” The Rev. Herman Lincoln presided over the services. The prayer of comfort was given by General Elder Lott, with scripture readings by Evangelist Elnora Cherry and Pastor Brenda Johnson. Songs were rendered by God’s House choir with solos by Sarahlenn Evans and Terrell McGauley. Reflections were given by friends, family and classmates. Pallbearers were his nephews, Jerome Howard, Mark Howard, Sean Howard, Kenyatta Reid Tunde Howard and Allen Hollmon. Interment followed at Gethsemane Cemetery, Patterson. Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Annie Pearl Williams

BLACKSHEAR — A celebration honoring the life of Annie Pearl Carter Williams was held Saturday at 11 a.m.in the Chapel of Rainge Memorial Funeral Home, 505 Ware St. Bishop Arthur Carter delivered Words of Comfort from Luke 15: “Going Home.” Scripture readings were given by Minister Wade NeSmith and Minister Brandon Boyd. Songs were rendered by Elder Terrence Lattimore and Germiska McGauley. Memorialization was through cremation. Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Pauline James

A graveside service for Paula L. “Pauline” James took place Sunday afternoon in Oakland Cemetery with Janice Pounds and Rosalind Eskew conducting. Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Jerry Holland Peace

A funeral for Jerry Holland Peace took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Ray officiating and his son, Harvey Peace, doing the eulogy. Burial was in Hephzibah Cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers were Buddy DeLettre, Ernie Drom, Wayne Copeland, Jessie Crews, Folma Peace and Billy Copeland. Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Linton Howard

The funeral for Linton Howard Jr., 51, was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel. Officiating was the Rev. Richard Golden. Memorialization was by cremation. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.