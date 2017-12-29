December 29,2017

Liller Mae Kitchen

The celebration of life service from Liller Mae Green Kitchen will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Solid Rock Christian Ministries, 89 Dowling St., Hoboken, where Elder Lawrence Hill is the pastor and will offer words of comfort.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 11 a.m. until the service hour. Burial and committal will follow in Hazzard Hill Cemetery in Waycross.

The repast will be observed immediately following the funeral and before traveling for internment.

The cortege will assemble at 1219 Overton Ave. Saturday at 12 p.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 5 until 7 p.m.

She was born April 2, 1939 in Waycross, to the late Jimmie J. Green and Mary Peterson Green. She was the second eldest daughter of the surviving children at that time. She received her formal education in the public school system.

After graduating high school, she began a family of her own. She was the mother of four children, two of whom preceded her in death. She found Christ at an early age and began her work for the Lord.

She was employed at Memorial Hospital for more than 30 years as the head cook in the dietary department. She retired from that position when she could no longer withstand the wear and tear placed on her joints from walking on the concrete floors. After retiring that position, she continued to work with her ministry, winning souls for Christ.

She was very instrumental in the establishment of other home missions and churches. She continued with her ministry until her health failed. She lived the remainder of her life in the care of her children until she required placement in continuous care.

She transitioned this life on Tuesday (Dec. 26, 2017) at the home of her daughter, surrounded by family and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Mayers, and three brothers, Willie Lee Green, Jimmy Lee Green and Huey Lee Green.

She leaves to mourn, her husband, Freddie L. Kitchen; her loving daughter, Cynthia Rahming (Jeffery), of Waycross; a devoted son, Edward T. George, of Savannah; and four sisters, Jessie Studivent, Mary Kitchen (Harry), Cynthia Miller (Bernard) and Gwendolyn Miller, all of Waycross; three grandchildren, Jameschia Smith (Travis), of Waycross, Liller Bennett, of Morrow, and Zepharin George, of Charleston, S.C.; three great-grandchildren; four special god-children, Angela Dorsey, Sharon Fluker, Jualecia Butler and Andrew Fluker Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Condolences and sympathy may be expressed by signing the guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross

Mack Authur Cason

Mack Authur Cason, 72, of Waycross, died Wednesday morning (Dec. 27, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a brief illness.

He was born in Bacon County to the late James H. “Buddy” Harris and Juanita Cason Harris. He made Waycross his home for the majority of his life.

He owned and operated Buddy Harris Body and Paint Shop until his retirement about a year ago because of health reasons. He was an active member of Deenwood Baptist Church, the Adult Sunday School Class and volunteering with the R.A. Ministry.

He was a member of the Coastal Pines Technical College automotive board of directors. He was an avid fisherman and Ware County Gators sports fan.

More than anything he loved his family and any time he was able to spend with them. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Teresa Pruitt, and his brother-in-law, Joe W. Meadows Jr.

He is survived by his sister, Shirley Meadows, of Waycross, his niece, Melena Thompson (husband, Mike), of Waycross; his nephews, Dee Meadows (wife, Crista), of Waycross, Joe Meadows (wife, Sonia), of Millwood; two great-nephews, Will Meadows, of Waycross, Taylor Meadows, of Waycross; three step-daughters, Debra K. Pruitt, of Waycross, Donna Pruitt, of Waycross, Brenda Pruitt, of Waycross; and numerous other relatives and many friends.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Deenwood Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Mount Green Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home from 5 until 8 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Charles W. Howell

Charles W. Howell, 77 of Blackshear, passed away early Friday morning (Dec. 29, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Marion L. Leaphart

Marion Lawrence “Larry” Leaphart, 73, (affectionately known as Larry) died early Wednesday morning (Dec. 27, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a brief illness.

He was born Sept. 12, 1944 in Waycross to the late Marion Leaphart and Martha Ann Butler Leaphart. He was a 1962 graduate of Center High School and was the quarterback on the Center High Tiger Football team and was known as “Leaping Leaphart” because of his ability to jump up and throw the football.

After high school he attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., and then was employed with the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier in Washington, D.C., for 40 years retiring in 1999. He and his wife made their home in Waycross since 2006.

He is a member of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and was an avid golfer. He was a member of the The Center High Historical Committee and was instrumental in helping to reorganize the Bailey Street Park.

He was also actively working with local Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations in bringing bands from Albany and Ft. Valley Universities for the parade.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years, Merlene J. Leaphart, of Waycross; a sister, Sandra Leaphart, of Irvington, N.J.; two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; a niece, Dannielle Davis, of Irvington, N.J.; two great-nephews Keon and Khair Gones, of Irvington, N.J.; four aunts, Barbara Byrd and Roby Leaphart, of Waycross, and Shirley Leaphart (husband, Wilber), of Atlanta, and Audrey Butler, of Newark, N.J.; and a host of relatives and friend; and nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Greater St Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1110 Pittman St., Waycross.

Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Members of the 1962 graduating class of Center High School are asked to gather at the church at 12:30 p.m. Saturday to serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Donald B. Robertson

Donald Boyd Robertson, 74, died Thursday morning (Dec. 28, 2017) at Harborview Satilla in Waycross following an extended illness.

He was born in Hialeah, Fla., but lived in Orlando, Fla., for many years before moving to Waycross 22 years ago. He was a former roofer with Brown roofing.

He was a son of the late Austin Cumbee Robertson and Anna Mae Carey Robertson. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Winfred Robertson, Patricia “Patty” Parker, Kenneth Robertson, Linda Tice and Becky Brown.

He is survived by a sister, Donna Williams, of Waycross; and a close friend, Tim Tice, of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Linda Bays Justice

A funeral for Linda Bays Justice took place Thursday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Callahan officiating.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Braxton C. Stewart

A memorial service for Braxton Cromwell Stewart was held Thursday afternoon at First Baptist Church with Dr. Eric J. Mathison and the Rev. Charles Mayberry officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Rosetta Elaine Smith

A funeral for Rosetta Elaine Smith was held Thursday afternoon at Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Fer-Rell Malone Sr. officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Demetrius Banks, Sidney Bank, Reuben Bostick, Theophilus Bostick, Pastor Larry O’Hara and Minister William O’Hara.

Honorary pallbearers included deacons of Macedonia Baptist Church, Deacon Kelvin Bawlson, Deacon Kevin Durham, Deacon Russell Evans, Deacon Antwyne Harris, Deacon Fred Jones and Deacon Marcus Reid Sr.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Charles Roger Dubose

A funeral for Charles Roger Dubose was held Thursday afternoon at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Jeffers officiating.

Burial followed in Waters Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were the Pine Ridge Supper Club.

Active Pallbearers were James Smith, Blake Smith, Ricky Yeung, Rick Dixon, Kelly Hall, Zack Holton, Lee Parr, Joe Harris, Phillip Ebersole and Eric Dyal.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Bobby Gene Rowe

A funeral for Bobby Gene Rowe was held Thursday morning at Williams Chapel Church with Dr. Bill Young and the Rev. Porky Haynes officiating.

Entombment followed in the Greenlawn Mausoleum.

Honorary pallbearers were the members of the Joy Sunday School Class and the Wacona High School graduating class of 1949.

Active pallbearers were Bill Harper, Billy Lee, Johnny Murphy, Earl Spivey and Chester Taylor.

Full military honors were provided by the Moody Air Force Base Honor Guard.

Miles-Odum Funeral home was in charge of the arrangements.

Christian Anderson

A funeral for Infant Christian Nevaeh Anderson was held Thursday morning at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Hinnon Smith and Chaplain Michael Flynn officiating.

Burial followed in Waters Cemetery.

Miles-Odum funeral home was in charge of the arrangements.