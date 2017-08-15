5-Year-Old Shoots 3-Year-Old Brother

NAHUNTA — A 3-year-old boy was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup Saturday for treatment after being shot by his 5-year-old sibling, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting is under investigation and no charges have been filed, said Special Agent-in-Charge Stacey Carson.

“We were requested by the Brantley County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the shooting that involved a 3-year-old,” said Carson. “The boy was injured but as far as I know his injuries were not life-threatening.”

The shooting apparently occurred around 9 a.m. in east Brantley County. Asked whether the shooting was accidental, Carson was non-commital.

“We have not ruled anything at this point,” said Carson.

Carson did not say what kind of gun was involved or how the child came to be in possession of the gun.

“We should know more by mid-week,” Carson said.