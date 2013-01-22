5 Hurt In Collision On Memorial Drive

Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox, said the drivers, Donnie Sanders, 64, of Waycross, and Cody Williams, 29, of Orlando, Fla., along with passengers in the Sanders vehicle, Carolyn Bowen, 42, and Donnie Sanders Jr., 30, and a passenger in the Williams vehicle, Brody Williams, 4, were taken by ambulance to the ER, said Cox.

Driving a 1995 GMC Yukon, Sanders was southbound on Memorial Drive trying to turn left into Arby’s as Williams, driving a 2001 Toyota Corolla, was northbound. Sanders’ vehicle struck the Williams car in the driver’s side. Sanders was charged with failure to yield, said Cox.

Officer Taylor Bristow investigated the 5:08 p.m. crash.