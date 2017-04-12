April 12, 2017

Officer Tron T. Lewis

Officer Tron T. Lewis, 32, died suddenly Saturday (April 8, 2017) in Savannah from injuries received in a motorcycle accident.

He was born in Jasper, Fla., and he resided in Waycross from 1986 until 2016. In 2016, he moved to Tybee Island to become employed as a police officer for Tybee Island Police Department.

While in Waycross, he graduated from Okefenokee Technical School with a Mechanics Certificate, and was affiliated with Assembly of Worship.

He served in the United States Army during Iraqi Freedom. He graduated from Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Garden City and then he was employed by Ware County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy and drug unit member.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gia Nicole Lewis.

Survivors include his wife, Natasha Collins Lewis, of Tybee Island, his parents, Arlanza and Lena Young Lewis, of Waycross, three brothers, Arlanza Lewis II, of the Bay Area, Calif., Emmanuel Lewis, of Waycross, and Joshua Lewis (Britonia), of Savannah, his mother-in-law, Marcella Collins, of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and god-children.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Central Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Arnold

Shirley Arnold, 67, of Waycross, entered eternal rest on Monday (April 10, 2017).

She was born in Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 18, 1950 to the late Owen Crews and Marie Pittman Crews. She married the love of her life on Sept. 7, 1965. She was a homemaker, devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, James H. Arnold.

She is survived by one daughter, Lynn Futch (Allen), of Waycross, one son, Darrell Arnold (Dodie), of Cocoa, Fla., three granddaughters, Amanda Bish (Brian), of Madison, Fla., Rebecca Sweatt, of Waycross, Shelley Sweatt, of Valdosta, two grandsons, Cody Arnold, of Mims, Fla., Daniel Arnold (Madison), of Norfolk, Va., one great-grandson, Jackson Bish, of Madison, Fla., one brother, Junior Crews, of Jacksonville, Fla., numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

Laura Lee McGahee

BLACKSHEAR — Laura Lee McGahee, 47, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday (April 8, 2017).

Born in Waycross, Jan. 7, 1970, she lived in the middle Georgia area for several years before moving to Pierce County six years ago. She was a self-employed housekeeper and had also been a CNA. She loved to take care of people and so enjoyed spending time with her family.

During her teenage years she played on the All-Star Basketball team for Ware County as well as sang in a gospel group. She attended Jamestown Baptist Church and First Baptist Church. She loved to sing and dance, fish, go to the beach and cook.

She was preceded in death by her brother, George Michael McGahee.

Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Lindey and Denny Wainwright, of Waycross, and Kabreyanna McGahee, of Jesup; a son, Michael “Mikey” Thomas Jr., of Sandersville; her mother, Linda Lee Elliston, of Blackshear; her father and step-mother, Danny and Patty McGahee, of Jesup; her step-sister, Pam Sword-Halsey (and her wife, Stacey Sword-Halsey), of Winston-Salem, N.C.; her fiance, Tim Walker, of Blackshear; a nephew, George Michael McGahee II, of Blackshear; and several other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Laura will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

The family kindly requests that memorials be made in her memory to any drug addiction treatment facility in hopes that others will get the help they need to fight this horrible disease.

Steve M. Holcomb

Steve Michael Holcomb, 58, died suddenly Monday morning (April 10, 2017) at the Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus.

He was born in Waresboro, but had moved to St. Marys several years ago. He was former member of Jamestown Baptist Church of Waycross and member of St. Marys First Baptist Church. He also served in the United States Navy and was retired from D. Ray James Correctional Facility.

He is survived his wife, Susan Holcomb, of St. Marys; two daughters, Kathryn Jackson (Gregory Jr.), of Kingsland, and Amy Holcomb, of Savannah; his parents, Corbett and Barbara Holcomb, of Waycross; three brothers, Bill Holcomb (Mary Jane), of Lawrenceville, Rodney Holcomb, of Norristown, Pa., and Jeff Holcomb (Donna), of Waycross; a niece, Ali Holcomb; two nephews, Owen Holcomb and Patrick Holcomb; his mother-in-law, Lucy Minshew, of Waycross; and two brothers-in-law, Ronny Just (Kim) and Eric Erickson.

A funeral will be held 2:30 p.m. today at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be held 5 p.m. today at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys. The family will receive friends this afternoon at the funeral home from 1:30 until 2:30.

Brenda Smith Gunter

Brenda Smith Gunter, 58, died Wednesday morning (April 12, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Clara Joyce C. Dean

Clara Joyce Crews Dean, 85, of Brunswick, died Tuesday afternoon (April 11, 2017) at the Senior Care Center following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Joseph E. Crawford Sr.

Joseph Edward Crawford Sr., 68, of Bristol, died Monday afternoon (April 10, 2017) at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following a short illness.

Born June 11, 1948 in Surrency, he was a son of the late Lester Lloyd and Betsy Alice Turner Crawford. He lived most of his life in Pierce County where he was a farmer for the Jack Strickland Family. He was a member of Bristol Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Barbara Stone Crawford, of Bristol; two sons, Jody and James Crawford, both of Blackshear; three sisters, Winifred Sweat, of Blackshear, Arlene Manning, of McKinnon, and Mary Mattox, of Callahan, Fla.; five brothers, Clarence Crawford, of Blackshear, Danny Crawford, of Jacksonville, Fla., Buddy Crawford, of Hortense, Don Wayne Crawford, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Carroll Crawford, of North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place today at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Bristol Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Benjamin J. Duggan

PATTERSON — Benjamin “Ben” John Duggan, 74, of Patterson, passed away early Tuesday morning (April 11, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

Born in Fairfax, S.C., he was the son of John Benjamin Duggan and Helen Kovalsky Duggan. He was also preceded in death by one daughter and son-in-law, Norma and Archie Moody, one brother, Charles Duggan, a twin brother, John Benjamin Duggan Jr., and one sister, Kathy Lee.

He worked as a road grader for the Brantley County Road Department. He was a member of Philadelphia Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and watching football games.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Duggan, of Trudie community; five sons and daughters-in-law, Edward Oliver (Tammis), of Manor, Timmy Oliver, of Trudie community, Dean Oliver (Becky), of Sterling, Wayne Oliver (Diane), of Manor, Harry Oliver, of Trudie community; 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; one brother, Randy Duggan, of South Carolina; one sister, Pattie Tacoe, of Michigan; a special aunt, Hazel Rogers, of Darien; several nieces, nephews and other relatives; and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Sheldon Rowell, the Rev. Tim Johnson and the Rev. R.C. Mathis officiating.

Burial will follow in the Hortense Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be the grandchildren, Dean Oliver Jr., Warren Moody, Cason Oliver, Brock Oliver, Alton Oliver and Joy Oliver.

Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Morgan, Daniel Cox and George Middleton.

Greer Burrows Blitch

Greer Burrows Blitch, 45, a resident of Enid, Okla., passed away Friday (April 7, 2017).

Greer had suffered an extended illness, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, for the past 15 years.

The youngest and beloved son of Brooks Blitch III and Margaret “Peg” Blitch, he is survived by his wife, Misty, and children Bradley, Kaitlyn and Kristyn, and one grandson, Liam.

Born and reared in Homerville, he graduated from Valdosta State University and, for the last few years of his life, he was employed with ConocoPhillips.

In addition to his parents and family, he is survived by his brothers and their families, Brooks and Angela, nephews, Eric Corbitt, of Brunswick, and Deven and Ridge Brady, of Thomasville, Brett and Gail, niece, Paxton Blitch Douglas (husband, Lee); and nephew Chase Blitch, a student at the University of Georgia.

Most importantly, he loved his families and the friendships he shared with many others. He loved and enjoyed his pets, Bluto, Trippi and Charlt. The love of his family, friends and community stand as a testament to the man he was.

The viewing will be at Shiloh Church from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday.

The service will be held at Shiloh Church at 3 p.m. Friday.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 90 Park Ave., 16th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10016, or by calling 1-800-829-8289 Ext. 208

Rosa ‘Lee’ Smiley Brake

A funeral service for Rosa “Lee” Smiley Brake was held Tuesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mark Williams officiating.

Freeman Walker Sr.

A funeral for Freeman Walker Sr. was held Tuesday morning at St. John Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone and the Rev. Paul Joseph Bailey Jr. officiating.

Burial followed in Hazzard Hill.

Pallbearers were Alonzo Coley, Michael Walker Jr., Palani Walker, Free Walker, Kenny Norton, Brian Walker, Justin Harmon and Willie Cobb.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the American Legion Post No. 517.

Military rites were given by a contingent of the United States Navy.

Joan Marie Killough

A memorial service for Joan Marie Tucker Killough was held Tuesday at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brian Powell officiating.

