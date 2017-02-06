February 6, 2017

Anne Miller Childers

Anne Miller Childers, 80, died peacefully Friday (Feb. 3, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a short illness.

She was born in Jenkins, Ky., but grew up in Erwin, Tenn., as part of a loving and extended family. As a member of the large Miller family and the daughter of founding church members at Calvary Baptist Church, she was raised surrounded by numerous cousins who were her closest friends and those relationships continued throughout her life.

She and her husband, Ben, moved to Waycross in the 1960’s when he was hired at the YMCA as a program director who moved into the executive director role. She was a part of the growth of the local YMCA as a longtime staff member and a committed volunteer, donor and advocate throughout her more than 50 years in this community. The culmination of that lifetime of service was reflected in the renaming of the facility as the Ben and Anne Childers Family YMCA in 2009.

She was a stalwart member of First Baptist Church, Waycross, the Gleaners Sunday School class, a regular Wednesday volunteer in the office and served on a variety of committees throughout her life. The church honored her for that service as “Woman of the Year” on a Mother’s Day Sunday.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hyder Miller and Lena Brown Miller, her husband, Ben H. Childers Jr., and her brothers, Fred Miller, Hubert Miller and Clarence Miller.

Survivors include one son, Butch Childers (Tina), of Jacksonville, Fla.; one daughter, Jan Brogdon (Jim), of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; five grandchildren, Brad Brogdon (Amanda), Jake Brogdon, Jessica Childers, Coleman Childers and Chloe Childers; two sisters, Mildred Silvers and Brenda Kegley (Bob), both of Erwin, Tenn.; one brother, James Miller, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; a sister-in-law, Letha Sloan, of Sarasota, Fla.; brothers-in-law, Bob Childers, of the Villages, Fla., Ralph Childers, of Corbin, Ky.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by a large number of friends made through a lifetime of connections in both Erwin and Waycross, along with recent caregivers who have been like family.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church.

Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends 5 until 7 this evening at Music Funeral Home.

Memorial gifts to honor her life may be made to the Childers YMCA, First Baptist Church, Waycross, or the Family Life Center at the Calvary Baptist Church in Erwin, Tenn.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Browning Jr.

Michael Brian “Little Brian” Browning Jr., 20, of Valdosta, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 2, 2017) at South Georgia Medical Center.

Born Sept. 19, 1996, he was the son of Brian Browning and Lisa Browning. He enjoyed playing soccer, exploring and being with his friends, but God had different plans for him. When he was 9, Brian suffered a traumatic brain injury and other injuries that forever changed his life’s course and purpose.

He continued to live a life full of joy, love and laughter. His big heart and cheerful personality endeared him to everyone he knew. He enjoyed being with his three younger brothers, circle of cousins and countless friends who all looked up to him for his courage and strength.

He has been a student at Lowndes High School where, despite his disabilities, he remained active in student life, attending prom, competing in the Special Olympics and bringing a smile to all of his fellow Vikings. He loved spending time outdoors. Perhaps two of his favorite things were fishing with his grandfather, Eston, and traveling with his family to Cataloochee Ranch in Maggie Valley, N.C. No matter the crowd he was with, Brian’s sense of adventure and joyful disposition made him a source of inspiration.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Billy Browning, of Adel.

He is survived by his parents, Brian Browning and Lisa Browning; and his three brothers, Harris, Billy and John Browning of Valdosta; his paternal grandmother, Barbara Browning, of Adel; maternal grandfather, Eston Mosley, of Waycross; and his maternal grandparents, Jackie and Don Maassen, of Brunswick; aunts and uncles, Beth and Mark Sanders, of Athens, Steve and Lynn Browning, of Hahira, Tammy and Mike Swain, of Warner Robins, Amy and Neil Cohen, of Charleston, S.C.; and his cousins, Mark and Caroline Sanders, Benjamin, Lindsey and Brooks Browning, Nikkie Thornton, Michael Swain, Kinzly, Madison and Ariella Cohen; his special friend and beloved nanny, Debbie Jenkins Patterson.

Visitation was at McLane Funeral Home in Valdosta Saturday from 5 until 8 p.m.

The funeral was held at Park Avenue United Methodist Church Sunday at 2 p.m. with burial following at Antioch United Methodist Church cemetery in Adel.

Pallbearers were Steve Browning, Benjamin Browning, Brooks Browning, Scott Register, Matthew Register and Mark Sanders.

Contributions may be made in Brian’s memory to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 1577 NE Expressway, Suite A, Atlanta, Ga. 30329.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.mclanecares.com

Carson McLane Funeral Home Valdosta is serving the family.

Barbara Joyce McGuire

Barbara Joyce McGuire, 72, died Saturday afternoon (Feb. 4, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System of Waycross after a brief illness.

She was a native of Abbeville, but she resided in Baxley several years before moving to Waycross with her daughter. She was a homemaker and member of Sand Hill Creek Baptist Church in Baxley.

She was the daughter of the late Fleming Thomas “F.T.” Scott and Lottie Louise Radford Scott.

Survivors include her husband, Jewell David McGuire Sr., of Baxley; three children, Carol Davis (Ricky), of Waycross, Donna Barnes, of Waycross, and Rodney Barnes Sr., of Hazlehurst; one step-son, Jewell David McGuire Jr., of Michigan; seven grandchildren, Richard Davis (Laura), Daniel Casey Davis (Heavan), Greg Allen (Jennifer), Shelby Padgett (Derek), Rodney Barnes, Jr., Samantha Brook Taylor (Greg) and Christopher David Barnes; 14 grandchildren; seven siblings, Louise Moore, Mary Scott, Marie Scott, Quida Griffis, Ricky Scott, Ronnie Scott and Virginia Kehley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Edward D. Bennett Sr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Daniel “Ed” Bennett Sr., 84, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday morning (Feb. 4, 2017) at his son’s residence in Jacksonville following a short illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Jeanette C. Altman

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Jeanette Courson Altman, 68, was held Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Living River Church of God.

Officiating was Pastor R.B. Gaskins.

Interment was in the Waters Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Lee Altman, Randy Godwin, Keith Altman, Britt Watkins, Mark Godwin, Brent Altman, Timmy Watkins and Danny Howell.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Margaret S. Pearson

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Margaret Kathleen Searson Pearson, 67, was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Officiating was Dr. Bill Young with Jerry Searson, giving a family tribute.

Special music was provided by Mrs. Pearson’s grandson, Joey Pearson.

Interment was in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lucy Conner Lee

A funeral for Lucy Conner Lee took place Sunday afternoon at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeff Canady and the Rev. James Conner officiating.

Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Adrian Carter, Shane Courson, Brandon Shuman, Blake Shuman, Bryant Lee and Brooks Strickland.

Honorary pallbearers were GAP House Ministry.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

James Daniel Griffin

A celebration of life for James Daniel Griffin took place Saturday afternoon at Faith Temple Church with the Rev. Buddy Griner officiating, Johnna Carter reflecting on family thoughts and Larry Capps remembering back on memories of a friend.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.