3 Meth Suspects In Jail

OFFERMAN — Three men were arrested Tuesday on drug charges after Pierce County deputies and investigators had earlier executed a search warrant at a residence at 3142 Lincoln Loop, said Pierce County Sheriff Ramsey Bennett.

When the warrant was executed on Thursday, Aug. 23, a sizeable quantity of methamphetamine was discovered, said Bennett, along with several smoking devices. The occupants of the house were not at home when the investigators visited, but items were found inside that provided lawmen with their identities, said Bennett, and they were rounded up Tuesday.

“Plus, when you work in law enforcement in a small town, you just about know everybody that you’re dealing with,” said Bennett. “We found plenty that told us just who they were.”

Lawmen waited until the warrants had been served on the individuals to release their names, Bennett said.

“They were trying to hide from us but we finally got the third one Tuesday night,” said Bennett on Wednesday.

Arrested and charged was Robert Grover Sr., 54. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects, said Bennett.

Robert Grover Jr., 20, was also arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, said Bennett.

Timmy Joe Gill, 55, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects, said Bennett.

The men were being held in the Pierce County jail.