2nd Victim Of Pierce Co. Home Invasion Has Died

A Patterson man who was beaten and left for dead after a home invasion robbery has died.

Dan A. Hollmon died Monday (Jan. 1, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

His wife, Flora Hollmon, died at her home the night of the invasion on Dec. 10.

Byron Kenneth Jernigan, 48, was arrested and charged with the murder of Mrs. Hollmon and was indicted by a Pierce County grand jury, according to Pierce County Sheriff Ramsey Bennett.

Jernigan was indicted on seven charges including burglary in the first degree, aggravated battery, arson, malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and robbery by force, said Bennett.

It is anticipated he will also be charged with the murder of Dan Hollmon.

Bennett said the couple was at home on Dec. 10 when Jernigan broke into their house just after dark, beat both of them and set their house on fire in an effort to try to cover up the crime. But the fire was put out by responders as Flora Hollmon was able to dial 911 before her demise.

Jernigan fled the area but was arrested during a traffic stop in Long County the next day after lookouts had been posted for him.

Dan Hollmon had remained in critical condition since the attack.

Funeral arrangements are to be announced, said Rainge Memorial Chapel undertaker, Carlton Rainge.