21-Year-Old Blackshear Man Is Shot

BLACKSHEAR — A man was shot numerous times here Saturday at mid-day, eventually being flown to Memorial Health in Jacksonville, Fla., where he is listed in critical condition, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

The Blackshear-Pierce County ACE (Aggressive Crime Enforcement) Unit arrested a person of interest on unrelated charges, Wright said.

“We are not ready to release that person’s name,” Wright said.

The shooting victim, Wilbur Hightower Jr., 21, of Blackshear, was first taken to a Waycross hospital for treatment, Wright said.

Blackshear police officers responded to a call just after noon Saturday regarding a shooting on Ann Street behind E-Z Food Mart, Wright said. The victim had been shot numerous times in the upper torso, he said. Wounded severely, the man stumbled to the front of the store, Wright said.

Hightower had been transported to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross in a personal vehicle before the officers arrived, said the chief of police. Wright said he was later flown to the Jacksonville, Fla. hospital.

The probe continues, he said.