2 Women Accused Of Drug Trafficking

Two women were arrested for trafficking meth Wednesday afternoon as lawmen executed a search warrant at a house in the 1100 block of Lewis Davis Road and found crystal methamphetamine and thousands of dollars of drug money, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Naomi Elaine Bechiom, 45, of 1100 Lewis Davis Road, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects, said Royal.

Jacqulyn Hope Thomas, 24, of 600 Miller St., Waycross, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended license, said Royal.

Ware lawmen went to the Lewis Davis Road residence at 9:49 a.m. to assist the Georgia Department of Community Supervision with a probation search of the house. When they arrived, they saw found the drugs as well as children in the home ranging in age from 18 to 24 months. They were turned over to a responsible family member, the sheriff said.

Lawmen seized more than $2,000 in cash and more than 40 grams of methamphetamine, Royal said.

“They also found a ledger in one woman’s purse that had numerous drug transactions listed,” said Royal.

Deputy Zabrae Williams used his drug dog, “Thor,” to check a vehicle at the residence and inside found digital scales, a bag of crystal meth and a bag of cocaine, Royal said.

“During the search, Naomi pulled a bag of meth out of her bra and threw it behind a couch,” said Royal. A deputy detected her effort to hide the contraband and the bag was seized, he said.

The women were taken to the Ware County jail and booked on the charges. Royal said they remained behind bars this morning.

Sgt. Robert Weiss, Detective of Drugs Blake Lewis and Probation Officer Tasha Roberts conducted the raid on the house and made the arrests.

