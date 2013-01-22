11 Are Indicted For Trafficking Meth, Feds Say

DOUGLAS — Eleven people including five Douglas residents and a Millwood man have been indicted on federal charges for importing and trafficking methamphetamine throughout southeast Georgia.

“The 17-count, 20-page indictment returned by a federal grand jury charges the defendants in a longstanding conspiracy to import and distribute methamphetamine, a deadly and highly addictive stimulant, in Laurens, Ware, Telfair, Dodge, Bacon and Coffee counties,” said Southern District United States Attorney Bobby L. Christine.

Multiple firearms were seized during the operation and several of the defendants are charged with possession of a firearm while trafficking drugs.

Charged in the federal indictment are:

•Enio Camachao-Pindea (31, Atlanta)

•Ricardo Santana-Hernandez (31, Mexico)

•Donna Bazemore (45, McRae)

•Enrique Lopez (44, Douglas)

•Eugene Wright (52, Millwood)

•Christian Jesus Martinez (19, Mexico)

•Angela Hurst (38, Douglas)

•Kristal Merritt (43, Douglas)

•Ryan Bland (32, Jacksonville, Ga.)

•Angie McCoy (24, Douglas)

•Kenneth Woodrow Mancil (53, Douglas)

With the exception of Wright, who is a fugitive, all of the defendants are under arrest and have been ordered detained until trial.

Most of them have holds against them because they are facing deportation as illegal immigrants, have pending state charges and/or were on probation or parole at the time they committed the offenses.

If convicted, all of the defendants face a statutory minimum punishment of 20 years to life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

“This case is an outstanding example of local, state and federal agencies working together to identify and dismantle a criminal organization,” said Christine. “There is a growing threat that methamphetamine trafficking will increase as crackdowns succeed against illegal opiods, but our law enforcement and prosecutors will slam the prison door on those who would distribute this poison in our communities.”

Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten added, “Local, state and federal law enforcement working together make it impossible for drug organizations to be out of reach of prosecution. There are no boundaries for these individuals that distribute these drugs in our community, and we will continue to work tirelessly to stop these organizations.”

Wooten also offered a plea to the public for assistance.

“If you have any information about drug activity in or around Coffee County,” he said, “contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227.”